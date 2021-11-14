Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to Sell

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

CELC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

