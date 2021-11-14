70,926 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 13.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

