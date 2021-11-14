Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Bank of Princeton worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

BPRN opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $205.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.65. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.16%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

