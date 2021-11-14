ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CSFB

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Standpoint Research raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.34.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.79.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.