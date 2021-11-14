Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 289.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,953 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

