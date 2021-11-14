GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDIFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $41.67 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

