Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells $1,235,604,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,033.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $401.66 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $884.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

