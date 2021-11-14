Royal Bank of Canada Raises Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target to C$10.00

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Shares of MFCSF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.17.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.