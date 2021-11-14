SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.