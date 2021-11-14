Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.