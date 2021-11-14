Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.