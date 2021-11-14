Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director John T. Chambers Sells 40,000 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $34.15 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

