Timothy P. Horne Sells 7,500 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WTS opened at $203.99 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

