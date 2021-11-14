Raymond James Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$3.25

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.01.

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.80.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

