Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Oddo Bhf cut Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.