Scotiabank Lowers Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$22.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $11.38 on Friday. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

