Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $148.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total transaction of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

