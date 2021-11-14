Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $72.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.06 million, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 48.46% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

