PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.42. 218,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 164,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STPZ. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

