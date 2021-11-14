Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

