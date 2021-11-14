Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $10.51 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

