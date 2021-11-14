Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $18.83 on Friday. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $891.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

