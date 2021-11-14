Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6,430.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,409,000 after buying an additional 424,735 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,089.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 136,462 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 85.2% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 255,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

