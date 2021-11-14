Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,813 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of CarParts.com worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,306,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,811 shares of company stock worth $701,033. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.