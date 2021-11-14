Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.74

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.63, with a volume of 10172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

