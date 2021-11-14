Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,008 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.