Casper Sleep (CSPR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Casper Sleep (NYSE: CSPR) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Casper Sleep to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep -15.51% -559.44% -29.89% Casper Sleep Competitors -13.73% 7.81% 2.25%

56.4% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Casper Sleep shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Casper Sleep has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casper Sleep’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Casper Sleep and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 2 3 1 0 1.83 Casper Sleep Competitors 79 386 505 38 2.50

Casper Sleep currently has a consensus target price of $7.57, indicating a potential upside of 113.28%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Casper Sleep and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $497.00 million -$89.56 million -1.69 Casper Sleep Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 12.94

Casper Sleep’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Casper Sleep competitors beat Casper Sleep on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

