Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ozon will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

