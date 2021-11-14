Contrasting Minim (MINM) & Its Rivals

Minim (NASDAQ: MINM) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Minim to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minim and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Minim Competitors 188 706 1227 44 2.52

Minim presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 92.95%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Minim has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim’s peers have a beta of 3.66, meaning that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minim and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million -$3.86 million -24.83 Minim Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 57.85

Minim’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Minim Competitors -33.14% -20.55% -4.53%

Summary

Minim peers beat Minim on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

