Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Heartland Express worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

