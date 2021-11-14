Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

