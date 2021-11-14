Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.61% of SiriusPoint worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,371,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in SiriusPoint in the first quarter valued at about $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,017,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 704.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

