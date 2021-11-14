Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.04. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.