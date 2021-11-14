Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Sutro Biopharma worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,423,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

