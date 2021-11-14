LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,535 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $507.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.40. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

