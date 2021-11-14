LPL Financial LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 17.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

