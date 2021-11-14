Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 227.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 39.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,992,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 567,510 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

AUY opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

