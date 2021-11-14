Revlon (NYSE:REV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.76. Revlon has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

