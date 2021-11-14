Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.
Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $16.57.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.
