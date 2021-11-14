Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.