Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SESN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $239.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. On average, equities analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 277,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 474,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

