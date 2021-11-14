Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman Sells 40,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $3,639,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sam Crigman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 9th, Sam Crigman sold 20,040 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,840,674.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Sam Crigman sold 3,721 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $324,620.04.

PCOR opened at $88.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.27. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.96 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.