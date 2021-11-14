Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $2,272,500.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of STEM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.
Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
