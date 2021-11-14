Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $2,272,500.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,931,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Stem by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Stem by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Stem by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

