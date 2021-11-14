Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08.

PD stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,826,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.