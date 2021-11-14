Jonathan Oringer Sells 15,294 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,812,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.95. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

