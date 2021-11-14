LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Honest alerts:

Shares of HNST stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.