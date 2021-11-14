Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

INCY opened at $65.61 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

