72,790 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Viemed Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.48.

VMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.