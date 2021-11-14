43,355 Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.05 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $713.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

