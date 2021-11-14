SharpLink Gaming (SBET) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) is one of 40 public companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SharpLink Gaming to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors 188 706 1227 44 2.52

As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 2.51%. Given SharpLink Gaming’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharpLink Gaming has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming’s competitors have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A SharpLink Gaming Competitors -33.14% -20.55% -4.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million -$1.82 million -8.81 SharpLink Gaming Competitors $691.91 million -$13.54 million 57.85

SharpLink Gaming’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SharpLink Gaming. SharpLink Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

