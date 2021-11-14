LPL Financial LLC Has $530,000 Stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

