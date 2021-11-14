Stifel Financial Corp Has $140,000 Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 835,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 229,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

